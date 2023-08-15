Which Celtics and Suns stars earned more than 10 technical fouls in a season? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 15

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 48th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 15 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 3 - Player with 10 technical fouls in a season (post-2007) who also played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets

Cell 6 - Player with 10 technical fouls in a season (post-2007) who also played for the Suns

Cell 7 - Minnesota Timberwolves player with at least 18.0 PPG in a season

Cell 8 - Charlotte Hornets player with at least 18.0 PPG in a season

Cell 9 - Player with 10 personal fouls in a season (post-2007) who also averaged at least 18.0 PPG

Answers to the August 15 NBA Crossover Grid

Kevin Garnett is likely the most popular answer for Cell 1. He won the NBA MVP award with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2203-04 season. KG was a big part of the Boston Celtics 2008 championship team.

Jeff Teague is also an option here. Teague was in Minnesota for nearly three seasons before playing 34 games for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season.

Al Jefferson is a solid answer for Cell 2. He began his NBA career in Boston and found his way to Charlotte for three seasons.

Gordon Hayward might be the name most fans are familiar with who played for the Celtics and the Hornets. He is a great fit for Cell 2.

Marcus Smart, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, is an easy answer for Cell 3. He had 12 technical fouls in 2017, which was 13th in the NBA.

For Cell 4, Josh Okogie is an easy answer. The first four years of his NBA career were with the Minnesota Timberwolves before playing for the Phoenix Suns last season.

Tom Gugliotta is a name some basketball fans are probably not familiar with. Like Okogie, he also had stints with the Suns and the Timberwolves.

Frank Kaminsky, Bismack Biyombo and Kelly Oubre Jr. are all potential answers for Cell 5. They played for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets at different times in their respective careers.

Chris Paul is a superb answer for Cell 6. “CP3” had multiple seasons where he was called for at least 10 technical fouls post-2007. He had 11 in 2008, 13 in 2009 and 14 in 2022 while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are two obvious answers for Cell 7. They’ve spent their entire careers with the Minnesota Timberwolves and have hit at least 18.0 PPG in a season.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets’ starting backcourt are popular answers for Cell 8. They’ve had multiple seasons averaging at least 18.0 PPG in a season.

Luka Doncic, DeMarcus Cousins, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and many others are excellent answers for Cell 9. They’ve been hit with at least 10 technical fouls in a season since 2007.

Here's the filled-out August 15 NBA Crossover Grid:

August 15 Crossover Grid

