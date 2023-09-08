Which Clippers stars played for the Kings and the Hawks? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 8

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 8 HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Kings and OKC Thunder

Cell 3 - One Bogdan Bogdanovic’s former teammates who also played for the Kings

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Clippers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and Thunder

Cell 6 - One of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s former teammates who played for the Hawks

Cell 7 - One of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former teammates who played for the LA Clippers

Cell 8 - One of Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates with the Thunder

Cell 9 - Player who was a former teammate of both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Answers to the September 8 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Luc Mbah a Moute, Brian Skinner, Mikki Moore and Zach Randolph are Cell 1 answers. They played for the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

Players with Kings and Thunder connections include Justin Jackson, Patrick Patterson, Justin Robinson and Reggie Evans. Current Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis is likely the popular answer to Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

“Domas” started his NBA career with the OKC Thunder and has played the last two seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

Bogdan Bogdanovic played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings. De’Aaron Fox was one of his teammates during that period. Other options include Bruno Caboclo, Buddy Hield, George Hill and Vince Carter. Any of them will fit well in Cell 3.

Mike Scott, Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari are Cell 4 answers. They all played for the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers in their careers.

For Cell 5, Nazr Mohammed, Mike Muscala, Al Horford, Gus Williams and Lenny Wilkens are great fits. They all donned the jerseys of the Hawks and OKC Thunder.

Cell 6 is where John Collins, Tyrese Martin, Bruno Fernando and Solomon Hill fit best. They have played with Bogdan Bogdanovic in Atlanta. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks’ superstars, are the easy and obvious answers here.

Young, Murray and Bogdanovic were all part of the Atlanta Hawks last season.

The answers to Cells 7-9 are here.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

