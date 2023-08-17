Which Greek player played for the Bucks and Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Thursday, August 17. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart continues to thrive in the middle of the offseason.

For NBA Immaculate Grid No. 24, there's a special category of players who made an All-NBA team. Here are the clues for Thursday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and New York Knicks

Grid 8: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 9: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and made an All-NBA Team

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to give out a top-tier answer that would help players who want to have a low score. For Grid No. 8, which player has played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder that not many people know about?

Georgios Kalaitzakis is a Greek basketball player who was the last pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Kalaitzakis' rights were traded to the Bucks, and he made his debut that same season. He suited nine times for the Bucks before getting waived in December 2021.

The Thunder's NBA G League affiliate took a chance on Kalaitzakis and claimed him off waivers. He played for the OKC Blue for the majority of his rookie season but made four appearances for the Thunder that same year.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 17

Here is a complete answer plus other options for the Aug. 17th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Taj Gibson, Trevor Ariza and Rod Strickland

Grid 2: Bobby Portis, Drew Gooden and Ish Smith

Grid 3: Gilbert Arenas, John Wall and Wes Unseld

Grid 4: Langston Galloway, Rasheed Wallace and Alec Burks

Grid 5: Khris Middleton, Greg Monroe and Christian Wood

Grid 6: Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Ben Wallace

Grid 7: Doug McDermott, Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony

Grid 8: Ray Allen, Vin Baker and Gary Payton

Grid 9: Kevin Durant, Paul George and Russell Westbrook

