Which Grizzlies and Jazz players have been an All-Star? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 8

The NBA Crossover Grid dropped its latest puzzle on Sept. 8. The original basketball grid game, based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, remains popular with hoops fans who are excited for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

It's Day 72 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who either won the Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year, and a player who has been named an All-Star.

Here are all the clues for Friday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic

Grid 2: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic

Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year

Grid 4: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year

Grid 7: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and has been named an All-Star

Grid 8: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and has been named an All-Star

Grid 9: Player who has been named an All-Star and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid: Which Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players have been named an All-Star?

Ja Morant has been the face of the Grizzlies franchise since they drafted him second overall in 2019. Morant is already a two-time All-Star at the age of 24 but he'll need to be better off the court. He will serve a 25-game suspension at the start of next season due to a second gun incident caught on social media.

Meanwhile, John Stockton is a 10-time All-Star for the Jazz. Stockton, along with Karl Malone, are two of the greatest players in franchise history. The diminutive point guard is also the NBA's all-time leader in assists and steals, which are considered unbreakable records.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

The typical grid player is happy to just finish the puzzle on a regular basis. However, there are grid players who are not happy with just completing the puzzle. They want to have a low rarity score so here are alternative answers for grids 7 and 8:

All-Star Grizzlies players: Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Randolph and Mike Conley

All-Star Jazz players: Truck Robinson, Rickey Green, Mark Eaton, Mehmet Okur and Andrei Kirilenko

Here's an example of a completed grid for Friday:

