Which Grizzlies and Pelicans stars played for more than 5 seasons with the same team? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 28

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 28 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 2 - Player who wore a jersey# over 39 for the Nuggets

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ seasons with the Nuggets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 5 - Player who wore a jersey# over 39 for the Grizzlies

Cell 6 - Player with 5+ seasons with the Grizzlies

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 8 - Player who wore a jersey# over 39 for the Pelicans

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ seasons with the Pelicans

Answers to the August 28 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

O.J. Mayo and Grayson Allen are the popular answers for Cell 4. Both played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies in their careers. Sam Merrill is a superb fit here. He played for three teams in three NBA seasons. Merrill saw action for the Bucks, Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jae Crowder is suited best for Cell 5. He wore #99 with the Memphis Grizzlies. Cuonzo Martin (#40) was a rookie in 1995 when the Grizzlies were based in Vancouver. He’s a not-so-obvious choice here.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim was the Vancouver Grizzlies’ first franchise player. He played five seasons for the team and is an excellent answer for Cell 6. Bryant Reeves played six years in the NBA. All of them were with the Grizzlies. He’s another great choice here.

Jrue Holiday is an easy answer for Cell 7. The defensive stalwart played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Mirotic played his last three seasons in the NBA with the Pelicans (2) and Bucks (1). Journeyman extraordinaire Ish Smith also had stints with the two aforementioned teams.

P.J. Brown wore #42 when he was with the New Orleans Hornets, making him a great answer for Cell 8. Garrett Temple (#41), Lance Thomas (#42), Solomon Hill (#44) and E’Twuan Moore (#55) are options here as well.

Peja Stojakovic is a Sacramento Kings legend. Later in his career, he also played five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans. He’s perfect for Cell 9. David West and Chris Paul also played more than five years in New Orleans, making them great answers here.

Here’s the filled-out August 28 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle

