Which Heat players have also played for the Hornets and Blazers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 15

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 15. The original basketball grid game continues to remain popular among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, players have several options on how to finish the grid.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was coached by Nate McMillan and a player who has $100 million or more total career earnings. On that note, here are the clues for Day 79 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was coached by Nate McMillan

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and was coached by Nate McMillan

Grid 7: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Grid 8: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Grid 9: Player who was coached by Nate McMillan and has career earnings of more than $100 million

For Friday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2. Which Miami Heat players have also played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers? It should be noted that players from the 1988 to 2002 Hornets are options.

Alonzo Mourning is a Heat legend and spent 11 seasons in South Beach from two different stints. Before he became a Heat player, Mourning started his career with the Hornets in 1992 as the second overall pick. He lasted just three seasons in Charlotte before he got traded to Miami.

Meanwhile, Greg Oden is considered one of the biggest busts in NBA history. Oden was the first overall pick by the Blazers in 2007 but injuries prevented him from fulfilling his potential. He played just 82 games in Portland and was waived in 2012. He joined the Heat in 2013 and lasted one season with them.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with finishing the daily puzzle. They want a low rarity score and have the highest possible ranking so here are some alternative answers for grids 1 and 2:

Heat-Hornets players: Glen Rice, Anthony Mason, Steve Smith, Shannon Brown, Jamaal Magloire and Matt Geiger

Heat-Blazers players: Meyers Leonard, Justise Winslow, Juwan Howard, Hassan Whiteside and Josh McRoberts

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Friday:

