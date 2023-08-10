Which Heat stars played for the Cavaliers and Pistons? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 10

It's Day 43 of the NBA Crossover Grid and an all-new puzzle was released on August 10. Thursday's grid has two special categories: a player who had his jersey retired and a player who won an Olympic gold medal.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 10 edition of NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Grid 3: Player who had his jersey retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

Grid 6: Player who had his jersey retired by the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and won an Olympic gold medal.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Miami Heat and won an Olympic gold medal.

Grid 9: Player who won an Olympic gold medal and had his jersey retired by an NBA team.

For Thursday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 2 and 5. Which Miami Heat players have also played for either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Detroit Pistons?

LeBron James was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003. He went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history. He left Cleveland in 2010 to take his talents to South Beach. He won two championships with the Heat before returning to the Cavaliers in 2014.

James would later win a championship for Cleveland in 2016 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors. On the other hand, Kelly Olynyk is a former player for the Heat and Pistons.

Olynyk joined the Heat in the summer of 2017 after signing a huge contract in free agency. He spent three-and-a-half seasons in Miami before he got traded to the Houston Rockets. He signed a three-year contract with the Pistons in 2021 but was traded to the Utah Jazz a season later.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 10

Some fans play NBA Crossover Grid just to finish it and move on to the next. However, there are players who want to have low scores and high rankings. LeBron James is not the only player to suit up for both the Cavaliers and Heat.

Mike Miller, Derrick Williams, Jae Crowder, James Jones, Shawn Marion, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Kevin Love and Dion Waiters all played for both franchises. Meanwhile, other notable Pistons-Heat players include Avery Bradley, Jerry Stackhouse, Carlos Arroyo, John Salley, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Day 43.

NBA Crossver Grid - Day 43

