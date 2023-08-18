Which Jazz stars had more than 150 3PT shots in a season and won an Olympic gold medal? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 18

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 51st day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 18 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - Player who had 150+ three-point field goals in a season and played for the Jazz

Cell 3 - Olympic gold medal winner who also played for the Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers

Cell 5 - Player who had 150+ three-point field goals in a season and played for the Pacers

Cell 6 - Olympic gold medal winner who also played for the Pacers

Cell 7 - Player with 6+ blocks in a single game and played for the Lakers

Cell 8 - Player with 150+ three-pointers in a season and 6+ blocks in a single game

Cell 9 - Olympic gold medal winner with 6+ blocks in a single game

Answers to the August 18 NBA Crossover Grid

Karl Malone is the obvious answer to Cell 1. “The Mailman” built his Hall of Fame resume while playing 18 years for the Utah Jazz. At the tail end of his career, he played alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton to win a championship.

One of Malone’s former teammates for several seasons with the Jazz was Bryon Russell. After nine seasons in Utah, he joined nemesis Michael Jordan in Washington. Russell later went to play for the Lakers after his brief stopover with the Wizards.

Current Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won his Sixth Man of the Year award with the team. He entered the NBA in 2014 with the LA Lakers. He’s also a solid pick for Cell 1.

Donovan Mitchell is an easy answer for Cell 2. He has hit at least 150 three-pointers every season of his NBA career. Mike Conley is a solid option here. He has two seasons with 150+ triples. Joe Ingles is another superb choice for Cell 2. He accomplished the same feat playing for the Jazz three times.

Expand Tweet

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton was part of the Dream Team that won the 1992 Olympic gold medal in Barcelona. He’s the popular answer for Cell 3. Spencer Haywood is a name fans may probably not know. He won the Olympic gold in 1968 and played 34 games for the New Orleans Jazz during the 1978-79 season.

Answers to Cells 4-9 are here

Here's the filled-out Crossover Grid:

The completed August 18 NBA Crossover Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)