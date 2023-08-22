Which Kings and Rockets players have averaged 18 or more points in a season? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 22

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 22. The trivia puzzle game remains popular among basketball hoops fans in the middle of the offseason.

There are two special categories for Day 55 of the NBA Crossover Grid: a player who averaged 18 or points in a season and a player who used to play in the NBA G League.

Here are the clues for Tuesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and in the NBA G League

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and in the NBA G League

Grid 9: Player who played in the NBA G League and averaged 18 or more points in a single season

For Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 3 and 6. Which players for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets have averaged 18 or more points in a single season?

De'Aaron Fox has been the best player for the Kings in the past four seasons. He has averaged 18 or more points in the last four years. He was named an All-Star for the first time last season and helped Sacramento end their record-breaking playoff drought.

Meanwhile, James Harden is probably the greatest scorer in the Rockets' franchise history. He never averaged less than 25 points per game in his eight full seasons in Houston. He even averaged 36.1 points in the 2018-19 NBA season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of people who play NBA Crossover Grid: those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to have a high ranking. For those who want to have the lowest possible score, here are some alternative answers for Grids 3 and 6:

Kings players who averaged 18 or more points in a season: Eddie Johnson, Hedo Turkoglu, Zach Randolph, Mitch Richmond and Kevin Martin

Rockets players who averaged 18 or more points in a season: Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson, Montrezl Harrell, Clyde Drexler and Jeremy Lin

Here's a complete NBA Crossover Grid for Aug. 22:

