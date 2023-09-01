Which Knicks players have also played for the Bucks and Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 1

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was unveiled on September 1. The basketball trivia game based on MLB's popular Immaculate Grid remains a staple for hoops fans this offseason.

Friday's puzzle has one special category: a player who was in the NBA for at least 10 seasons. With all that out of the way, here are all the clues for the Sept. 1st edition of NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Miami Heat

Grid 3: Player who played for the New York Knicks and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

Grid 4: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Miami Heat

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

Grid 7: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat

Grid 9: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was in the NBA for 10 or more seasons

For Friday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which New York Knicks players have also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat?

Bobby Portis has been with the Bucks since 2020, helping them win an NBA championship in 2021. Portis was embraced by the city of Milwaukee after a tumultuous start to his career that included a teammate-punching incident. Before joining the Bucks, Portis played for the Knicks during the 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, Amar'e Stoudemire was an All-Star for the Knicks after signing with them in free agency. Stoudemire spent four-and-a-half seasons in New York before he was released. He played his final NBA season with the Heat in 2016.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

Some grid players are not content with just finishing their puzzle for the day. They want to have a better score than most players so here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2:

Knicks-Bucks players: Chris Copeland, Johnny Newman, Anthony Mason, Tim Thomas and Earl Barron

Knicks-Heat players: Quentin Richardson, Willie Anderson, Glen Rice, Derrick Williams and Clarence Weatherspoon

Here's a completed puzzle for the Sept. 1:

