Which Knicks players also played for the Lakers and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 18

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 53rd puzzle fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

With the offseason still ongoing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and LA Lakers

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Utah Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Pistons

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Lakers

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Rockets Jazz

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and LA Lakers

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Utah Jazz

Answers to the September 18 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be James Edwards, Jose Calderon, Andre Drummond and Alec Burks. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

Andrew Bynum, Carlos Boozer, Jordan Clarkson, Quinn Cook and Shannon Brown once suited up for the Cavaliers and LA Lakers. They are answers to Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Steph Curry’s father Dell Curry once played for the Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. He is an excellent fit in Cell 3. Other options include Devin Brown, Dante Exum, Jae Crowder and George Hill.

Cell 4 could be Jon Barry, Carlos Delfino, Avery Bradley, Mike James and Brandon Knight. They all suited up for the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue once played for the LA Lakers and Rockets. He is an excellent answer to Cell 5 of today's grid. Other players with Lakers-Rockets connections include Jordan Hill, Montrezl Harrell, Brian Cook, Dwight Howard, Robert Horry and Jim Jackson.

Rick Adelman, DeMarre Carroll, Jeff Green, Steve Novak and Scott Padgett once played for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Any of them will fit well in Cell 6.

Cell 7 could be Wayne Ellington, Gerald Henderson, Allan Houston, Tracy McGrady and Darko Milicic. They once suited up for the New York Knicks and Detroit Detroit Pistons.

Derek Harper, DeAndre Jordan, Channing Frye, Glen Rice, J.R. Smith and Ime Udoka had stints with the Knicks and LA Lakers. They’re answers to Cell 8 of today's grid.

Bernard King, John Starks, Bob Thornton, Enes Freedom and Spencer Haywood donned the Knicks and Utah Jazz jerseys in their respective careers. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

