Which LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets players have +55% FG in one season with minimum 300 FG Made? Today's NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 12

The trivial grid game continues to take over basketball as the latest puzzle from NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Made popular by baseball's Immaculate Grid game, it has slowly become a serious pastime for many hoops fans during the long offseason.

As usual, a player has nine guesses to complete the puzzle. The clues for Day 14's horizontal grid are players who played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and those who shot 55.0% or better from the field in a single season.

There's also a new catch — the player must have attempted 300 field goals or more during that same season. As for the vertical grid, the clues are the LA Lakers, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

Let's take a look at Grids No. 3 and No. 9 — players for the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets who shot the ball at 55.0% or higher with a minimum of 300 field goal attempts.

For the Lakers, there are several obvious answers such as Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James Worthy and Magic Johnson were also efficient shooters despite not being dominant centers.

On the other hand, the Nuggets' grid might be harder to crack for some. Nikola Jokic comes to mind for those who follow the NBA recently. Real Denver fans will know that players such as Dikembe Mutombo, Nene Hilario and Kenneth Faried accomplished the feat for the team.

It should be noted that any former Laker or Nugget can be answered as long as he accomplished the statistical feat. Karl Malone didn't shoot better than 50.0% in his lone season in Hollywood but achieved it during his time with the Utah Jazz.

Where to play more NBA Crossover Grid games?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

One of the few downsides of playing NBA Crossover Grid is you only have one chance to correctly guess all the answers perfectly. There's also just one kind of puzzle per day.

However, players should not be sad because there's an alternative to Crossover Grid. It's called HoopGrids and basically the same game. Here's their puzzle for today:

Crossover Grid ranks all the players while HoopGrids have their own rating system. The lower the rating, the better the score. And for those who failed either puzzle for the day, you can just open your incognito mode and retake it. And if you fail again, just close the window and re-open incognito mode.

