Which Lakers players have averaged 8+ rebounds per game in a season? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 23

NBA Crossover Grid released its newest puzzle on August 23. It's Day 55 of the basketball trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid. The game remains popular with hoops fans trying to get by during the offseason.

Wednesday's grid has three special categories: a player who made at least six 3-point shots in a game, a player who averaged at least eight rebounds per game in a season and a player who was teammates with P.J. Tucker.

Let's take a look at the clues for the Aug. 23rd edition of NBA Crossover Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Orlando Magic

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic

Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 8+ rebounds in a season

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 8+ rebounds in a season

Grid 6: Player who averaged 8+ rebounds in a season and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and was teammates with P.J. Tucker

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was teammates with P.J. Tucker

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with P.J. Tucker and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer Grid No. 4 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which LA Lakers players have averaged eight or more rebounds in a single season?

Shaquille O'Neal will always be known for his stint with the Lakers. O'Neal joined the Lakers in 1996 and led the team to three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. He averaged double-digit rebounds in all of his eight seasons with the Lakers, the lowest being 10.7 in 1999 and 2002.

There are other legendary players who averaged eight or more rebounds in a season for the Lakers. These legends include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and George Mikan.

Also Read: Which Magic players have also played for the Lakers and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 23

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Since some players will think of LA Lakers legends as answers for Grid No. 4, there are other options for those who want a low rarity score. Here are other former players for the Purple and Gold who averaged eight or more rebounds in a season:

Elden Campbell

Andrew Bynum

Vlade Divac

Marc Gasol

Dwight Howard

Pau Gasol

JaVale McGee

Brook Lopez

Bob McAdoo

A.C. Green

Here's a completed grid for Aug. 23:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Serbia's Final 12-Man Squad for 2023 FIBA World Cup Revealed | Bogdan Bogdanovic to lead team in Nikola Jokic's absence

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)