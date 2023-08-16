Which Lakers stars made the NBA All-Defensive Team and had less than 50% FT shooting? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 16

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on August 16. The trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular among basketball fans. Wednesday's grid has three special categories: Andre Iguodala teammates, players who made the NBA All-Defensive Team, and players who shot less than 50.0% from free throws.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 16 edition of NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 2: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and made NBA All-Defensive Team

Grid 3: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and made NBA All-Defensive Team

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and teammates with Andre Iguodala

Grid 8: Player who played with Andre Iguodala and made NBA All-Defensive Team

Grid 9: Player who played with Andre Iguodala and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids No. 5 and 6. Which LA Lakers players have made the NBA All-Defensive Team and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a single season?

Kobe Bryant was named to 12 All-Defensive Teams during his legendary career, nine of which were All-Defensive First Team. Bryant might not have won any Defensive Player of the Year, but he was among the best perimeter defenders of all time.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is known for his dominance and power but not his free throw shooting. Shaq is a career 52.7% shooter from the charity stripe and shot under 50.0% twice during his time in Hollywood. He shot 48.4% in his first season with the Lakers in 1997 and 49.0% in his first final season in 2004.

Also Read: What happened to Johnetta Forbes? Steve Forbes' wife's condition explored as Wake Forest coach issues statement

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are the likely popular answers for Grids 5 and 6 for Wednesday's puzzle. Some fans might want to have a low rarity score, so here are a few alternatives:

Grid 5 (Lakers and All-Defensive Team)

Jerry West

Wilt Chamberlain

Jim Price

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Michael Cooper

A.C. Green

Eddie Jones

Shaquille O'Neal

Anthony Davis

Grid 6 (Lakers and under 50.0% FT in a season)

Dennis Rodman

Lonzo Ball

Tarik Black

Ed Davis

Mario Bennett

Jack Haley

Andrew Bynum

Corie Blound

Adam Morrison

Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for Aug. 15:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)