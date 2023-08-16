Which Lakers stars made the NBA All-Defensive Team and had less than 50% FT shooting? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 16

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on August 16. The trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular among basketball fans. Wednesday's grid has three special categories: Andre Iguodala teammates, players who made the NBA All-Defensive Team, and players who shot less than 50.0% from free throws.
Here are the clues for the Aug. 16 edition of NBA HoopGrids:
- Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers
- Grid 2: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and made NBA All-Defensive Team
- Grid 3: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season
- Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers
- Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and made NBA All-Defensive Team
- Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season
- Grid 7: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and teammates with Andre Iguodala
- Grid 8: Player who played with Andre Iguodala and made NBA All-Defensive Team
- Grid 9: Player who played with Andre Iguodala and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a season
For Wednesday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids No. 5 and 6. Which LA Lakers players have made the NBA All-Defensive Team and shot under 50.0% from the free throw line in a single season?
Kobe Bryant was named to 12 All-Defensive Teams during his legendary career, nine of which were All-Defensive First Team. Bryant might not have won any Defensive Player of the Year, but he was among the best perimeter defenders of all time.
Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is known for his dominance and power but not his free throw shooting. Shaq is a career 52.7% shooter from the charity stripe and shot under 50.0% twice during his time in Hollywood. He shot 48.4% in his first season with the Lakers in 1997 and 49.0% in his first final season in 2004.
NBA HoopGrids alternative answers
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are the likely popular answers for Grids 5 and 6 for Wednesday's puzzle. Some fans might want to have a low rarity score, so here are a few alternatives:
Grid 5 (Lakers and All-Defensive Team)
- Jerry West
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Jim Price
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Michael Cooper
- A.C. Green
- Eddie Jones
- Shaquille O'Neal
- Anthony Davis
Grid 6 (Lakers and under 50.0% FT in a season)
- Dennis Rodman
- Lonzo Ball
- Tarik Black
- Ed Davis
- Mario Bennett
- Jack Haley
- Andrew Bynum
- Corie Blound
- Adam Morrison
Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for Aug. 15:
