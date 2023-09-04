Which of LeBron James' teammates won 55 games and finished top 30 in points for a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 4

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.
Here’s a look at today’s grid:
Clues to the September 14 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns
Cell 2 - Raptors player who was top 30 in points in a season
Cell 3 - Raptors player who won 55+ games in a season
Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Suns
Cell 5 - Blazers player who was top 30 in points in a season
Cell 6 - Blazers player who won 55+ games in a season
Cell 7 - LeBron James’ former teammate who played for the Phoenix Suns
Cell 8 - James’ former teammate who was top 30 in points in a season
Cell 9 - James’ former teammate who won 55+ games in a season
Answers to the September 4 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.
Channing Frye and Clifford Robinson are suited best for Cell 4 of the NBA HoopGrids. They both played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns in their careers.
Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge are easy answers for Cell 5. They were top 30 scorers in a season for the Blazers. Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is an excellent alternative. He had multiple seasons accomplishing the feat for the Blazers.
Corky Calhoun played two seasons for the Blazers in the late ‘70s. In his second season with the team (1977-78), Portland won 58 games but failed to defend their championship. Still, he’s an excellent answer for Cell 6. Some of his teammates that season were Bill Walton, Lionel Hollins, Larry Steele, Maurice Lucas and Johnny Davis.
JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, Jae Crowder, Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley were former teammates of LeBron James who also played for the Phoenix Suns. Any of them is an excellent choice for Cell 7.
Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving are obvious answers for Cell 8. They were former teammates of “King James” and were in the top 30 in the league in scoring in a single season.
LeBron James’ first team to breach the 60-win barrier was the 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers when they finished the season with a 66-16 record. Some of his teammates then were Wally Szczerbiak, J.J. Hickson, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Mo Williams, Joe Smith, Sasha Pavlovic, Ben Wallace and Anderson Varejao. They are all solid answers for Cell 9.
Here’s the completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle:
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)