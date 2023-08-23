Which Magic players have also played for the Lakers and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 23

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 23. The popular basketball trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular due to the long offseason.

Wednesday's grid has three special categories: players who averaged 8+ rebounds in a season, players who were teammates with P.J. Tucker, and players who made at least six 3-point shots in a game.

Here are the clues for Day 55 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged 8+ rebounds in a season

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 8+ rebounds in a season

Grid 6: Player who averaged 8+ rebounds in a season and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and was teammates with P.J. Tucker

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was teammates with P.J. Tucker

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with P.J. Tucker and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which Orlando Magic players have also played for either the LA Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets?

Dwight Howard was one of the greatest players in Magic history. Howard had his best years in Orlando before he got traded to the Lakers in 2012. His first stint with the Lakers was disastrous, but he came back and won a championship with them in 2020. He also had a third stint in Hollywood last year.

On the other hand, Vince Carter was with the Nets during his prime from 2004 to 2009. He was traded to the Magic and played there for one-and-half years.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players do not just want to finish the puzzle but want to have a low rarity score. For these players, here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2:

Magic-Lakers players: Shaquille O'Neal, Matt Barnes, Brian Shaw, Sean Rooks and Tyronn Lue.

Magic-Nets players: Jacque Vaughn, Keith Bogans, Jeff Green, Shabazz Napier and Andrew Nicholson.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Aug. 23:

