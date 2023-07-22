Which Mavericks stars were Top 3 draft picks and have played for the Wizards? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 22

The NBA Crossover Grid is back again with its 24th puzzle. Basketball fans who have been looking for something to take their time as the offseason is here have found this game riveting.

With hoops action in the doldrums, solving daily trivia puzzles based on one’s knowledge of teams, players and history has become a hit.

Here’s the Crossover Grid for July 22:

Clues to the July 22 puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards

Grid 3 - Player who was a top 3 pick and played for the Hawks

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards

Grid 6 - Player who was a top 3 pick and played for the Dallas Mavericks

Grid 7 - An Hall of Fame Inductee who played for the Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 8 - An Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Washington Wizards/Bullets

Grid 9 - An Hall of Fame inductee who was also a top 3 pick in the NBA Draft

Players who will try to solve the puzzle need to get the answers right for all nine grids. A wrong answer prevents its completion.

What are the answers for today’s NBA Crossover Grid?

The answers to Grid 1-3 can be found here.

For Grid 4, Shawn Bradley, Keith Van Horn and Seth Curry are possible answers. The 7-foot-6 Bradley started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers before playing his last nine seasons in the league with the Dallas Mavericks.

Van Horn was the New Jersey Nets’ No. 2 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and was with the team for five seasons. He closed out the last two seasons of his career with the Mavs.

Next season, current Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wanted to improve his team’s shooting. He got Seth Curry, who also had a stint with the 76ers, to boost his roster.

For Grid 5, Davis Bertans and JaVale McGee are possible solutions to this grid. Bertans was with the Wizards for two-and-a-half seasons before he was traded to the Mavericks. Dallas shipped him to the Sacramento Kings on draft night for Richaun Holmes and the No. 24 pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Notably, Jason Kidd in 1994 and Mark Aguirre in 1981 were the only two players the Mavericks picked in the top three in NBA draft history. Kidd was the No. 2 pick in '94, while Aguirre was the first name called in ‘81. Either of them will be the correct answer to Grid 6.

Here’s the completed grid for today:

The completed July 22 NBA Crossover Grid.

