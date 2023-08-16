Which player played for arch-rivals Boston Celtics and LA Lakers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. It’s the 23rd version that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns

Cell 3 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns

Cell 6 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Raptors

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns

Cell 9 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Pacers

Answers to the August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid

Rick Fox, Gary Payton and Don Nelson are retired NBA players who once played for the arch-rivals the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers. Any of them are great answers for Cell 1.

For Cell 2, Joe Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal are possible answers. Both had stints with the Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at different points in their respective careers.

Rajon Rondo might be the player most basketball fans will remember for averaging at least 5.0 assists per game with the Celtics. He is a great answer for Cell 3. Dennis Johnson, Larry Bird and Nate “Tiny” Archibald also accomplished the same feat.

Danny Green and Marc Gasol, members of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship-winning team, also played for the LA Lakers. They’re popular choices for Cell 4.

Vince Carter is an easy answer for Cell 5. He was a Toronto Raptors superstar before playing for the Phoenix Suns during the latter part of his career.

Not-so-popular choices will be Aron Baynes and Bismack Biyombo. Like Carter, they had stints with both teams in their respective careers.

Damon Stoudamire, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet were former Raptors players who averaged at least 5.0 APG in a season. Cell 6 is great for them.

Lance Stephenson might be the popular choice for Cell 7. He was a borderline star with the Indiana Pacers before for the LA Lakers. Big men Roy Hibbert and Andrew Bynum also had stints for both teams.

Jalen Smith is a superb choice for Cell 8. He began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns before he was traded to the Pacers. T.J. Warren is a popular answer. Like Smith, Warren appeared for the Suns and the Pacers in his career.

For Cell 9, George Hill, Mark Jackson and Travis Best are great fits. They averaged at least one season with 5.0 APG and played for the Pacers.

Here’s the filled-out August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid

