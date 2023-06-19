Which NBA teams have no draft picks at the 2023 NBA draft?

NBA fans look forward to June because it encompasses the NBA Draft pick and the unofficial start of free agency. The draft provides teams with a chance to enhance their rosters by adding promising young talent. Not all franchises possess draft picks in a given year. As the 2023 NBA draft looms, several teams find themselves without any picks.

One team that will be sitting out the draft is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, despite their recent progress, will not have a draft pick this year. Their absence from the draft stems from a second-round pick forfeiture due to tampering with the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade in 2021.

Another Eastern Conference team without a draft pick is the New York Knicks. Typically involved in draft-related activities, the Knicks will not be making any selections in the first or second rounds this year. Their 2023 protected first-round pick was sent to the Trail Blazers as part of the Josh Hart deal, a move that fans should not lament.

The Knicks had an opportunity to obtain a lottery pick in 2019 through the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Nonetheless, due to their tanking efforts, the Dallas Mavericks were able to finish with a ranking of 10th worst in terms of records for this year's regular season.

Lastly, the Philadelphia 76ers will also be absent from the draft. The Sixers lost their 2023 second-round pick as a result of tampering violations during the previous free agency period. The violations involved the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

The intention behind the moves in free agency was to boost the Sixers' chances of securing a championship title. Unfortunately, however, they ended up having negative consequences.

As the 2023 NBA draft nears, these teams will have to investigate alternative methods of boosting their rosters and keeping up with the competition.

Wizards' Potential Sleeper draft Pick: Ausar Thompson at No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft

Ausar Thompson

The Washington Wizards may have found a potential hidden gem in Ausar Thompson with their eighth pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The team has required a player with immense potential since Bradley Beal's departure, and Thompson perfectly meets their needs.

With his height reaching 6-foot-6 and his wingspan spanning over 7 feet, his exceptional athleticism indicates that he could develop into a dual-threat superstar in the NBA.

Thompson already has exceptional defensive abilities. He effectively stifles opponents on the perimeter by excelling as a one-on-one defender with his quick feet and instincts. His ability to stay in front of his man and recover to block shots from behind is truly impressive.

On the offensive end, Thompson's speed and athleticism make him a force in transition, capable of electrifying finishes at the rim. His driving ability and body control are remarkable, allowing him to consistently attack the basket.

The thing that distinguishes Thompson is his playmaking ability. He shows great court vision by making precise passes during transitions and locating open teammates in the pick-and-roll. His decision-making and ability to draw defenses open up opportunities for easy baskets for his teammates.

The eighth draft pick could potentially be a steal for the Wizards. Becoming a dynamic player who impacts the game on both ends of the court is within his potential.

