Which Nets players have also played for the Bucks and Knicks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 14

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on Sept.14. Based on its MLB counterpart, the basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans. With the 2023-24 NBA season still a month away, basketball junkies are looking for ways to get over the long and boring offseason.

Thursday's puzzle has one special category: which player has made an All-NBA Team. On that note, let's take a look at the clues for Day 52 of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks

Grid 9: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and made an All-NBA Team

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2: which Brooklyn Nets players have also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks? It should be noted that New Jersey Nets players can be used as answers.

Brook Lopez plays for the Bucks and has been in Milwaukee since 2018. Lopez won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and recently signed a two-year extension. He had his best years with the Nets from 2008 to 2017 and remains the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd is one of the few players who played for both the Nets and the Knicks. He was an MVP candidate for New Jersey in the early 2000s and led them to NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. He spent the final year of his career in New York during the 2012-13 season.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the highest possible ranking when they solve the daily puzzle. With the NBA Immaculate Grid staying true to its original rules, it's difficult for some to get a low rarity score. So here're a few alternative options for grids 1 and 2:

Nets-Bucks players: Sam Cassell, Shaun Livingston, Mirza Teletovic, Goran Dragic, Robin Lopez

Nets-Knicks players: Kenyon Martin, DeAndre Jordan, Andrea Bargnani, Stephon Marbury, Dikembe Mutombo

Here's also a completed puzzle for Day 52:

