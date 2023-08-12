Which Nets players have also played for a team that went on a 17+ game winning streak? NBA Crossover Grid Answers August 12

It's Day 45 of the NBA Crossover Grid and a new puzzle was unveiled on August 12. The trivia game remains popular in the offseason heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Saturday's puzzle has two special categories: Chris Paul's teammates and players who were part of a team that won 17 or more games in a row during a season. Here are all the clues for the 45th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was teammates with Chris Paul

Grid 8: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Chris Paul

Grid 9: Player who played with Chris Paul and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

NBA Crossover Grid - August 12

Let's try to answer Grid No. 6 for today's NBA Crossover Grid. Which Brooklyn Nets players have also played for a team that won 17 or more straight games in a single season?

A winning streak is one of the best feats an NBA team can do during a season. The 1971-72 LA Lakers hold the record for the longest winning streak at 33 games. The Golden State Warriors are in second place at 28, which started toward the end of the 2014-15 season and ended in the early part of the 2015-16 season.

Mikal Bridges currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets after he was acquired in the Kevin Durant trade last season. Bridges was part of the Suns team that won 18 straight games in the 2021-22 season.

However, it ended in disappointment when they were blown out at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Bridges can also be used as an answer for Grid 9 since he was also a former teammate of Chris Paul.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Mikal Bridges is not the only Nets player who was part of a team that won 17 or more games in a row. Let's list a few notable Nets players and their respective teams that went on a long winning streak:

Blake Griffin (2012-13 LA Clippers)

Shaun Livingston (2014-16 Golden State Warriors)

Paul Pierce (2008-09 Boston Celtics)

Brook Lopez (2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks)

James Harden (2017-18 Houston Rockets)

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 45

