Which Nuggets players have also played for the Bucks and Suns? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 31

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 31. The basketball grid game based on MLB's popular Immaculate Grid remains a daily part of some hoop junkies who are waiting for the offseason to end.

Thursday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who made a game-winning buzzer-beating shot and a player who scored at least 20 points in a single quarter. With all that out of the way, here are the clues for Day 63 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns

Grid 4: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 7: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

Grid 9: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

For Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 3. Which Denver Nuggets players have also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns?

DeMarcus Cousins was mostly known for his stint with the Sacramento Kings from 2010 to 2017. Cousins became a journeyman due to various injuries. He last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season wherein he suited up for both the Bucks and Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig began his NBA career in 2017 with the Nuggets. Craig spent three seasons in Denver before leaving in free agency. He signed with the Bucks and was traded midseason to the Suns. After half a season with the Indiana Pacers, he was re-acquired by Phoenix in February 2022.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with completing the puzzle daily. They want to have a low rarity score to brag about it with their basketball friends. To help them out, here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 3:

Nuggets-Bucks players: Earl Boykins, Axel Toupane, Ricky Pierce, Joe Wolf and Steve Blake

Nuggets-Suns players: Shaquille Harrison, George McCloud, Isaiah Thomas, Steven Hunter and Aaron Brooks

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Thursday:

