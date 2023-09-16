Which Nuggets players have also played for the Timberwolves and Lakers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 16

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 16. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, it's a great way to pass the time waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

Saturday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who was born outside the United States, a player who played 10 or more seasons in the NBA, and a player who had six or more blocks in a single game.

On that note, here are the clues for Day 80 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was born outside the United States

Grid 8: Player who was born outside the United States and played 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and had six or more blocks in a single game

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 4. Which Denver Nuggets players have also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers?

Chauncey Billups was mostly known for his time with the Detroit Pistons, wherein he won a championship in 2004, as well as the NBA Finals MVP. Billups had two stints with the Nuggets, from 1998 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2011. Before he signed with the Pistons in 2002, he played two seasons for the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony might just be the most popular player to play for both the Nuggets and Lakers. Anthony made a name for himself in Denver but left on a bitter note in 2011 via trade to the New York Knicks. He retired back in April after playing for the Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not content with just finishing the daily puzzle. There are players who are looking to have the lowest possible score to top the daily rankings. Here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 4 to help those kinds of players:

Nuggets-Timberwolves players: Austin Rivers, Troy Daniels, Corey Brewer, Kosta Koufos and Bobby Jackson

Nuggets-Lakers players: Timofey Mozgov, Thomas Bryant, JaVale McGee, Nick Van Exel and George McCloud

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 80:

