Which Nuggets stars were former players of the Bucks and the Kings ? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 17th

The NBA Crossover Grid continues to be a fan favorite among basketball fans. While free agency has slowed almost to a halt, hoop fanatics can spend their time testing their knowledge of the NBA.

What started as a pastime among baseball fans via the Immaculate Grid, basketball’s version has become a hit as well.

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 17:

Clues to the July 17 puzzle:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets

Grid 6 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat

Grid 9 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

A perfect grid means getting all nine puzzles correctly, hence the term “immaculate” from what is known as an “immaculate” inning in baseball. One wrong answer will prevent the player from solving the entire grid.

What are the answers for today’s NBA Crossover Grid?

For Grid No. 1, Danny Ainge, the current Utah Jazz president of basketball operations, is a possible answer. He played for several teams in his NBA career, including the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.

The diminutive Isiah Thomas is another option as well.

Grid 2 might be an easy one for Celtics fans. Ray Allen, a member of Boston’s 2008 NBA championship team, had a stellar time with the Bucks earlier in his career.

Grid 3 will be interesting. The Boston Celtics just signed former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton in free agency. The well-traveled and fan-favorite Aron Baynes also spent part of his career with the Green Machine and the Raptors.

PJ Dozier, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Trey Lyles are possible answers for Grid 4.

July 17 NBA Crossover Grid

Earl Boykins and Joe Smith played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets at different points in their respective NBA careers. They’re the potential answers for Grid 5.

Will Barton spent a good part of his career playing for the Nuggets before hooping with the Toronto Raptors last season. Marcus Camby also had stints with both of those teams. They’re options for Grid 6.

Grid 7 could be KZ Okapala or Hassan Whiteside as they were members of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

Meyers Leonard’s last two teams in his career were the Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s a good option for Grid 8. P.J. Tucker, now in Philadelphia, won a championship with the Bucks before moving on to South Beach. He’s another potential answer.

Two of the most famous Heat players used to play for the Toronto Raptors. Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry started their respective careers with the team from “The North” but took their talents to Florida.

