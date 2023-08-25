Which Olympic gold medalists were also NBA All-Stars and had two NBA titles? NBA Crossover Grid Answers for August 25

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Friday, August 25. The trivia game remains popular in the basketball community as the offseason continues and training camp won't start until late next month.

Friday's puzzle is special since there are many special categories dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant. Let's take a look at the clues for Day 58 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and didn't attend college

Grid 2: Player who didn't attend college and became an All-Star

Grid 3: Player who didn't attend college and won at least two NBA championships

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and won an Olympic gold medal

Grid 5: Player who won an Olympic gold medal and became an All-Star

Grid 6: Player who won an Olympic gold medal and won at least two NBA championships

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and won an NBA MVP or NBA All-Star Game MVP

Grid 8: Player who won an NBA MVP or NBA All-Star Game MVP and became an All-Star

Grid 9: Player who won an NBA MVP or NBA All-Star Game MVP and won at least two NBA championships

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Friday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 5 and 6. Which Olympic gold medalists were also NBA All-Stars and won two NBA championships?

Obviously, Kobe Bryant is the answer to this query. Bryant is also an answer for all grids. He played his entire career with the LA Lakers. He went from high school to the NBA in 1996, won five NBA championships and won the 2008 NBA MVP.

Bryant was also an 18-time All-Star and won the All-Star Game MVP four times. The award was even named after him after he passed away in 2020. He won two Olympic gold medals, one in 2008 as part of the Redeem Team in China and one in the 2012 London games.

Also Read: Which Bulls and Hawks stars had 40-point games in the playoffs? NBA Crossover Grid Answers for August 24

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have low rarity scores so they don't like giving obvious answers. So here are a bunch of alternative answers for Grid No. 5 and 6 of the Aug. 25th edition of NBA Crossover Grid:

Olympic Gold winner and an All-Star: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, DeMarcus Cousins, Michael Redd, Steve Smith, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Vin Baker, Alvin Robertson and Adrian Dantley

Olympic Gold winner and won two NBA championships: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Manu Ginobili, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ray Allen, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh

Here's a completed grid for Friday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Lakers players have averaged 8+ rebounds per game in a season? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 23

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)