Which player played for Grizzlies and had a under 5.0 PPG season? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 30

The July 30 NBA HoopGrids have been released. Today is the 32nd day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The latest basketball HoopGrids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the July 30 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and LA Lakers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 3 -Wizards player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6 - Suns player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 9 - Grizzlies player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 32

For Grid 7, Pau Gasol would be a popular answer. The Spaniard began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies before the LA Lakers acquired him in a trade. Gasol had a seven-year stint with the Lakers, helping Kobe Bryant to two championships (2009 and 2010).

Javaris Crittenton is a potential answer as well. He was in the league for only two seasons but played for three different teams. The backup guard was with the Lakers before he was sent to Memphis. He eventually finished his career with the Washington Wizards.

Current New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas could be the first name that comes to mind for Grid 8. He played nearly three years in Memphis before becoming a staple of the Pelicans’ roster.

A less-popular option would be Solomon Hill. The NBA journeyman had four seasons with the Pelicans and played 48 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season.

Three-time champ Danny Green played three games for the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season and averaged a measly 3.0 PPG. Two seasons ago, John Konchar, Xavier Tillman Sr., Santi Aldama and Jarrett Culver also had under 5.0 PPG for the team.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed July 30 HoopGrids

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)