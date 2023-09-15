Which players averaged 10+ RPG for the Suns and Wizards? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 15

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 53rd puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

With the league still in the offseason, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 15 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Suns

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Spurs

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Cavaliers

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Wizards

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Toronto Raptors

Answers to the September 15 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Mario Elie, Vinny del Negro, Boris Diaw, Michael Finley and Robert Horry. They all played for the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. Among the five only del Negro failed to win a championship with the Spurs.

Tyrone Corbin, Earl Clark, Lou Amundson, Channing Frye and James Edwards played for the Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Players with 10+ RPG in a season while playing for the Suns include Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Maurice Lucas, Deandre Ayton and Tyson Chandler. Lucas and Chandler did it just once for the team while the rest had multiple seasons with at least 10 RPGs. They’re all excellent answers to Cell 3.

Cell 4 could be Drew Gooden, Antonio Daniels, Rasual Butler, DeJuan Blair and Davis Bertans. They once suited up for the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

Larry Hughes, Alonzo Gee, Austin Carr, Antawn Jamison and Brevin Knight donned the Wizards and Cavaliers jerseys in their respective careers. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Players with 10+ RPG in a season for the Wizards include Russell Westbrook, Chris Webber, Wes Unseld, Walt Bellamy and Elvin Hayes. They suit best in Cell 6.

Here’s the filled-out September 15 NBA Immaculate Grid:

