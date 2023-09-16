Which players born outside the USA have also played 10 seasons and had 6+ blocks in a single game? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 16

It's Day 80 of the NBA Crossover Grid and the latest puzzle was released on September 16. There are three special categories for Saturday's grid: a player who was born outside the United States, a player who played in the NBA for at least 10 seasons and a player who recorded at least six blocks in a single game.

The NBA has become a global game so there are many talents who were born outside the United States and made it to the league. In fact, four of the best players in the world are not Americans: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

On that note, here are all the clues for the latest NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Lakers and 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had six or more blocks in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was born outside the United States

Grid 8: Player who was born outside the United States and played 10 or more seasons in the NBA

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and had six or more blocks in a single game

Let's try to answer grids 8 and 9 for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players born outside the United States have also played 10 or more seasons in the league and recorded six or more blocks in a single game?

Hakeem Olajuwon is an option for both grids since he was born in Lagos, Nigeria on January 21, 1963. Olajuwon became a U.S. citizen on April 2, 1993. He ended up playing 18 seasons in the NBA from 1984 to 2002. He played the majority of his career with the Houston Rockets, suiting up for the Toronto Raptors for the 2001-02 season before retiring.

"The Dream" was also one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. He won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1993 and 1994. His career high in blocks was 12 and he did twice with the first one in 1987 and the other in 1989. He recorded double-digit blocks 11 times during his legendary career.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Here are some alternative answers for grids 8 and 9:

Players born outside the U.S. and played 10+ seasons in the NBA: Danilo Gallinari, Toni Kukoc, Patrick Ewing, Luol Deng and Steve Kerr

Players born outside the U.S. and recorded 6+ blocks in a single game: Manute Bol, Arvydas Sabonis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki and Dino Radja

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Saturday:

