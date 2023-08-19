Which players finished top 30 in 3-pointers in a season and played for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 19 

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 52nd day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine grids.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 19 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and Denver Nuggets

Cell 3 - Player who was top 10 in 3-pointers in a season who played for the 76ers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Nuggets

Cell 6 - Player who was top 30 in 3-pointers in a season who played for the Pistons

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Magic and Nuggets

Cell 9 - Player who was top 30 in 3-pointers who also played for the Magic

Answers to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 19

Answers to Cells 1-6 are here.

Shawn Kemp, who was the Seattle Supersonics’ star player in the 90s also played for the Orlando Magic later in his career. Victor Oladipo and Jeff Green are also options for Cell 7.

The Magic made Oladipo the No. 2 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He played three seasons in Orlando before staying for one year in Oklahoma. Green, on the other hand, was in Seattle with the team when they were called the Supersonics.

As a journeyman, one of his many stops was with the Magic during the 2016-17 season.

Jameer Nelson and Gary Harris are excellent fits for Cell 8. They played for the Magic and Denver Nuggets at different times in their respective careers.

Nelson was a one-time All-Star while with the Magic. He eventually played for the Nuggets from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Meanwhile, Harris has played for only two teams in his career.

He was with the Mile High City team for nearly seven seasons before he was traded to Orlando as part of the Aaron Gordon trade. He has been with the Magic for the past three seasons.

Scott Skiles is a popular answer for Cell 9. He had multiple seasons where he landed in the NBA in top 30 3-pointers and once played for the Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner also accomplished that feat last season for the team.

Here's the completed August 19 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The filled-out August NBA 19 HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)