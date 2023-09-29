Which players made 6+ 3-point shots in a game also played for the Timberwolves and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 29

It's Day 93 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its latest puzzle was released on Sept. 29. It has two special categories: a player who was coached by Mike D'Antoni and a player who made at least six 3-point shots in a single game. Fans can also now use the new feature called "Grid History," which allows players to solve any previous grids they missed.

Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game remains a daily staple among hoop fans waiting for the season to start. With all of that out of the way, here are the clues for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors

Grid 3: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and coached by Mike D'Antoni

Grid 4: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz

Grid 6: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and coached by Mike D'Antoni

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 9: Player who was coached by Mike D'Antoni and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Let's take a closer look at grids 7 and 8 for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players made at least six 3-point shots in a game have also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets?

Malik Beasley holds the Timberwolves franchise record for most 3-point shots made in a game with 11. Beasley went bonkers on March 9, 2022 against the OKC Thunder. He attempted 17 shots from beyond the arc and made 11 of them. Another wild fact about the game is Beasley only attempted 3-point shots all game.

Meanwhile, Deron Williams is the holder of the Nets franchise record for most 3-point shots made in a game with 11 as well. Williams did it on March 8, 2013 against the Washington Wizards. But unlike Beasley, Williams attempted just 16 3-point shots and 24 field goal attempts in total.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players, those who want to finish the puzzle regardless of the rarity score and those who want to be atop the daily rankings. For the latter kind of grid players, here are some alternative answers for Grids 7 and 8:

Players who made 6+ 3-point shots in a game and played for the Timberwolves: Chuck Person, Patrick Beverley, Kevin Love, Derrick Rose and Rashad McCants

Players who made 6+ 3-point shots in a game and played for the Nets: Mookie Blaylock, Sean Kilpatrick, Joe Harris, D'Angelo Russell and Lucious Harris

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 93:

