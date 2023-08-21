Which players won 55+ games in a season and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 21

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 21 HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Mavericks

Cell 3 - Player who won 55+games in a season who also played for the Mavericks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 5 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 6 - Player who won 55+ games in a season and who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 8 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Pacers

Cell 9 - Player who won 55+games in a season who also played for the Pacers

Answers to the August 21 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Jarrett Jack is a not-so-obvious answer for Cell 4. He began the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before playing one the 2013-14 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shawn Kemp is probably the popular choice here. “The Reign Man” had multiple seasons in Rip City and the Cavs.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are the names that jump out for most NBA fans as the answer to Cell 5. They were both former No. 1 picks of the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson, one of their longtime teammates, was also Cleveland’s first pick (4th) of the 2011 draft. He’s a great answer here.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Mo Williams, Ben Wallace, Anderson Varejao and Mike Sanders all won at least 55+ games in a season with the Cavaliers. They’re excellent fits for Cell 6.

Jermaine O’Neal is an easy answer for Cell 7. He started his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers before becoming a six-time All-Star with the Pacers. Ike Diogu is a rare answer here. Diogu was a journeyman who had stops in Portland and Indy.

For Cell 8, Bennedict Mathurin is probably the name fans are most familiar with. He was drafted sixth by the Indiana Pacers in 2022. Paul George, Erick Dampier, George McCloud, Rik Smits and Chuck Person are also great fits here. They were all former top-10 picks drafted by Indiana.

Lance Stephenson, Luis Scola, Roy Hibbert and Austin Croshere are some of the Pacers who won at least one season with 55+ games. Any of them will be superb answers for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 21 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

