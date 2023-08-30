Which Spurs players had over 20 points on a Christmas day game and had over 100 double-doubles? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 30

NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Aug. 30. Based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, the original basketball trivia game continues to be popular among hoop junkies who cannot wait for the offseason to end.

It's Day 63 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has two special categories: a player who scored 20 or more points on Christmas Day and a player who has 100 or more career double-doubles.

Here are the clues for Wednesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder

Grid 2: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder

Grid 3: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 6: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had 100 or more career double-doubles

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had 100 or more career double-doubles

Grid 9: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had 100 or more career double-doubles

Let's try to answer grids 6 and 9 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid: which San Antonio Spurs players have scored at least 20 points on Christmas Day and have at least 100 career double-doubles?

Tim Duncan is the greatest player in Spurs history. Duncan played five games on Dec. 25 in his career and scored 20 or more points twice, in 1999 against the LA Lakers and in 2008 against the Phoenix Suns. He has a total of 841 career double-doubles.

Another option is David Robinson, who played three games on Christmas Day and scored at least 20 points twice. Robinson has 544 career double-doubles, with 63 in just his second season in the NBA.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who're happy to just finish a puzzle while others want to have low rarity scores. For those who want to have a low rarity score, here are some alternative answers for grids 6 and 9.

Players who scored at least 20 points on Christmas Day and played for the Spurs: Sean Elliott, David Lee, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Robert Horry

Players who have at least 100 career double-doubles and played for the Spurs: Kevin Willis, Nick Van Exel, Pau Gasol, Dennis Rodman, Terry Cummings

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Aug. 30:

