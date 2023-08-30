Which Thunder stars have also played for the Lakers and Bulls? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 30

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 30. The basketball trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

Wednesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who scored at least 20 points on Christmas Day and a player with at least 100 career double-doubles. With all that said and done, here are the clues for Day 63 of NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers

Grid 2: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Chicago Bulls

Grid 3: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 5: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 6: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had 20 or more points on Christmas Day

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Lakers and had 100 or more career double-doubles

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and had 100 or more career double-doubles

Grid 9: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and had 100 or more career double-doubles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which OKC Thunder players have also played for the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls? It should also be noted that players who played for the Seattle SuperSonics can also be used.

Russell Westbrook could go down as the greatest player in Thunder history. Westbrook owns multiple franchise records and won an NBA MVP back in 2017. He was traded a couple of times in the past few seasons, landing with the Lakers in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hershey Hawkins was an important player for the Seattle SuperSonics in the mid-1990s, including their trip to the 1996 NBA Finals. Hawkins was in Seattle from 1995 to 1999 before getting traded to the Bulls in 1999 when Michael Jordan was already retired.

Also Read: Which Mavericks players have also played for the Sixers and Wizards? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 29

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not happy with just finishing the puzzle daily. They want to have a really good and low rarity score to brag on social media. So here are several alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2:

Thunder/Sonics-Lakers players: Gary Payton, Derek Fisher, Joe Smith, Vladimir Radmanovic and Jerome Kersey

Thunder/Sonics-Bulls players: Thabo Sefolosha, Tony Bradley, Kevin Ollie, Horace Grant and Dave Corzine

Here's a completed grid for Wednesday's puzzle:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which players had 6+ blocks in a single game and played for the Grizzlies and Mavericks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 29

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)