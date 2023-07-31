Which Thunder stars played for the Jazz and the Knicks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

The July 31 NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. Today is the 33rd day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The July 31 NBA Immaculate Grid.

Clues for the July 31 Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder

Grid 3 - Hawks player who averaged at least 20 PPG in a qualified season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder

Grid 6 - Jazz player who averaged at least 20 PPG in a qualified season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder

Grid 9 - Knicks player who averaged at least 20 PPG in a qualified season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Immaculate Grid for Day 33

For Grid 7, Zach Randolph and Matt Barnes are potential answers. Randolph was a big part of the “Grit-n-Grind” era in Memphis for eight seasons. “Z-Bo” was with the New York Knicks for almost two seasons.

Barnes, on the other hand, played six games for the Knicks in 2005 before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. During the 2015-16 season, the defensive stalwart played for the Grizzlies.

For Grid 8, the easy and most popular answer is Carmelo Anthony. “Melo” had a seven-year stint (2011-12 - 2016-17) with the New York Knicks where he was an All-Star every single year.

After New York, he went to Oklahoma. Anthony was never selected for the All-Star game since his year with the Thunder.

Patrick Ewing played 15 of his 17 seasons with the New York Knicks. He averaged at least 20 PPG in 13 of those years. Julius Randle has also been hitting over 20 PPG over his last three seasons in New York.

Here's the filled-out Immaculate Grid:

The complete NBA Immaculate Grid.

