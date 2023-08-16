Which two-time champion played for the Bulls and the Sixers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 16

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 49th day fans have tested their basketball knowledge by trying to solve it.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 16 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - Spurs player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Cell 4 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls with at least one triple-double

Cell 5 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers with at least one triple-double

Cell 6 - Player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater with at least one triple-double

Cell 7 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls with at least two NBA championships

Cell 8 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers with at least two championships

Cell 9 - Player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater with at least two championships

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 16

In the summer of 1995, the Chicago Bulls traded Will Perdue to the San Antonio Spurs for Dennis Rodman. Both are excellent answers for Cell 1.

Bruce Bowen is an excellent answer for Cell 2. He played 42 games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1999-00 season before becoming a three-time champ with the Spurs.

Manu Ginobili is the obvious choice for Cell 3. The Argentinian hit several game-winning buzzer-beating shots for the San Antonio Spurs. Tim Duncan is another option. “The Big Fundamental” also hit his share of the same shots for the only team he played for in his career.

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc are great fits for Cell 4. The trio played for the Chicago Bulls and accomplished multiple triple-doubles.

James Harden is a popular choice for Cell 5. The disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers superstar is eighth in NBA history with 74 triple-doubles. Joel Embiid is another popular answer here. “The Process” has five triple-doubles, all with the 76ers.

Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook are easy answers for Cell 6. Two of the best triple-double artists have also hit a couple of game-winning buzzer-beating shots in their respective careers.

Steve Kerr, Luc Longley, Ron Harper and many others are obvious answers for Cell 7. They’ve had at least two championships while with the Chicago Bulls.

Wilt Chamberlain easily comes to mind for Cell 8. He won two championships and was a legend in Philly. Scott Williams is a name some fans may not be familiar with. He was a three-time champ with the Bulls in the early ‘90s before playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derek Fisher, LeBron James, Robert Horry, Dennis Johnson and Jo Jo White are players who hit game-winning buzzer-beating shots with at least two titles.

