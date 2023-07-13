Which undrafted stars played for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers (13th July)

It's Day 15 of the NBA Crossover Grid craze that has taken over the offseason. The puzzle for July 13th has been released and it's another one to think about for all the hoops fanatics out there.

The clues for today's grid are as follows:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 7 - Undrafted player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grid 8 - Undrafted player who played for the Toronto Raptors.

Grid 9 - Undrafted player who played for the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As usual, the rule for the NBA Crossover Grid game is there are only nine guesses to complete the puzzle. One wrong answer would mean that the grid would be unfinished and your basketball knowledge might be questioned.

NBA Crossover Grid @CrossoverGrid Who will take the top spot today??



CrossoverGrid.com



Retweet or reply with your score!



New features you have been asking for coming in the next few days... Day 15 NBA GridWho will take the top spot today??Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid New features you have been asking for coming in the next few days... Day 15 NBA Grid 🏀 Who will take the top spot today??🏆 CrossoverGrid.com Retweet or reply with your score! #CrossoverGrid New features you have been asking for coming in the next few days...👀📲 https://t.co/Abysz6oq1F

Let's take a look at Grids 8 and 9 for today's puzzle. Grid 8 is an undrafted player for the Toronto Raptors. The easy answer for this grid is Fred VanVleet, who might be one of the greatest undrafted players in NBA history. He played for the Raptors from 2016 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Grid 9 is also an undrafted player but for the Golden State Warriors. There is one popular answer for this grid — Jeremy Lin. Before Linsanity took over New York, Lin was an undrafted player for the Warriors.

Warriors fans will have a lot of choices, especially if they followed the franchise over the past few years. James Michael McAdoo won two championships with Golden State, while Ky Bowman, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Mychal Mulder and Damion Lee were all key players in the infamous 2019-20 Warriors season.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for July 13th:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 15

Also Read: "He doesn't want that for his son" - Fans defend Michael Jordan after Larsa Pippen says recent comments left her 'traumatized'

Is there an alternative for NBA Crossover Grid?

For those who are looking for more NBA grid games, there's an alternative or additional website to play it. After you finish the Crossover Grid game, just head to HoopGrids.com. They offer the same grid game and a different puzzle every day.

Here's their puzzle for the day:

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it? All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it? 👇hoopgrids.com https://t.co/20p5zrfKoo

Here's a completed Hoop Grids puzzle:

HoopGrids - July 13

Also Read: What is Tacko Fall's height in meters? Exploring the NBA giant's frame

Poll : 0 votes