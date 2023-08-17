Which Wolves stars averaged more than 5 assists and played for more than 5 years? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 17

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 50th day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine grids.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 17 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Grid 1 - Players who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Pacers with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season

Grid 3 - Player who spent at least five seasons with the Pacers

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Bucks with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season

Grid 6 - Player who spent at least five seasons with the Bucks

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Timberwolves at least 5.0 assists per game in a season

Grid 9 - Player who spent at least five seasons with the Timberwolves

Answers to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 17

Jarrett Jack is a popular answer for Grid 1. He had stints with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Chris Copeland is perhaps a not-so-obvious choice. Copeland began his NBA career with the Knicks and then the Pacers.

Malcolm Brogdon, Mark Jackson and Jeff Teague are all great answers for Grid 2. They averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season multiple times and also donned the Pacers jersey.

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the team that drafted him. He is likely the most obvious choice for Grid 3. Paul George is another superstar that would fit here. “PG13” started the first seven years of his NBA career with the Pacers.

P.J. Tucker and Anthony Mason are great fits for Grid 4. They had stints with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks in their career.

Current Milwaukee Bucks stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are popular answers for Grid 5. They’ve averaged at least 5.0 assists per game in a season in their careers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps out as the answer to Grid 6. He has already spent a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks and isn’t likely going anywhere.

Lesser-known names such as Paul Pressey and Terry Cummings are great picks here as well.

Latrell Sprewell was a one-time All-Star with the New York Knicks and helped lead the team to the 1999 NBA Finals. He later played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the latter part of his career. Sprewell is great for Grid 7.

Michael Beasley is another option. Beasley had two seasons with the Timberwolves and one year with the Knicks.

Kevin Garnett, Sam Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns are options for Grid 9. They all had more than five seasons playing in Minnesota.

Here’s the filled-out HoopGrids puzzle for today:

The completed August 17 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

