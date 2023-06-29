Who are the best shooters available in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

The 2023 NBA free agency class may not be packed with star power, yet there are several notable players whose shooting prowess could significantly impact the fortunes of their new teams. Teams searching for better shooting could find interesting options in free agency, thanks to players like James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Let's look at some of the best shooters in the current NBA Free Agency.

#1- James Harden / PG / Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden was really good during the regular season, although he has had trouble in the playoffs lately. Harden showed his playmaking skills while he adapted his game to play with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. He was the best in the league with 10.7 assists per game. He is good at scoring from far and close to the basket, including when he throws free shots.

People may worry about Harden's performance in the playoffs. He is one of the best NBA players and can make great plays. Many teams will want him on their team because he chose to leave and find new options instead of staying.

In 2022–23, Harden made 21 points PG, grabbed 6.1 rebounds, and assisted 10.7 times, with a success rate of 44.1% on shots and 38.5% on threes.

#2- Kyrie Irving / PG / Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is the league's premier shooter, and everyone knows it. He is remarkable at taking shots from anywhere on the court. His smooth handle, exceptional footwork, and scoring versatility make him a difficult player to defend. Irving possesses a lethal three-point shot, a deadly pull-up jumper, and exceptional finishing ability at the rim.

Throughout his career, Irving has proven his worth as a clutch performer, delivering in crucial moments.

In the years 2022–23, Irving averaged 27.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The player had a shooting percentage of 49.4% for field goals and 37.9% for three-pointers.

#3- Seth Curry / SG / Brooklyn Nets

Seth Curry can shoot three-pointers well and can quickly score by dribbling. Curry is still a really good player with more than half of his shots from far away going in.

Curry's defensive limitations may make it challenging for teams to find the right role for him, but his shooting prowess should not be overlooked. As teams look to add shooting to their lineups, Curry could be an intriguing option to consider.

In the years 2022–23, Curry scored an average of 9.2 points per game, grabbed 1.6 rebounds, and had 1.6 assists per game, with a success rate of 46.3% for making shots and 40.5% for three-point shots.

#4- Jerami Grant / SF / Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant's impact alongside Damian Lillard has made him an integral player for the Portland Trail Blazers. As the free agency period looms, there is a strong belief that Grant's new contract will be among the first to be announced, reflecting the mutual understanding between player and team.

Grant's versatility as a "3-and-D" player and his career-best shooting efficiency has contributed to his rise as a standout performer.

Grant was fantastic at scoring during the 2022–23 season, where he averaged an outstanding 20.5 points every game. He demonstrated his long-range capabilities. He makes 40.1 percent of his shots from far away on an average of 5.7 attempts every game.

Grant's efficiency was evident with a career-high 60.6% true shooting percentage. Despite sharing the floor with offensive threats like Lillard and Anfernee Simons, he remained the team's third-leading scorer. With his impactful contributions and chemistry within the Blazers' system, Grant is poised to continue thriving in Portland.

