"Who gives a f**k?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't care less about the Bucks’ hierarchy as long as they win

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ acquisition of superstar point guard Damian Lillard last month, there has been much discussion about the team’s new offensive hierarchy. For years superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has operated as the Bucks’ top dog with co-star Khris Middleton serving as the team’s second option, when healthy. However, Milwaukee has now added a seven-time All-Star and a proven No. 1 scoring option coming off a career year in Lillard. This will undoubtedly disrupt the team's status quo, but it appears that Antetokounmpo is more than okay with it.

During a recent interview with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Middleton was asked about him making the transition to being Milwaukee’s clear-cut third scoring option. However, Antetokounmpo butted in partway through Middleton's answer to make it clear that it doesn’t matter who plays what role. The Bucks superstar added that he is ready to show up to work and get his 20 points per game regardless:

“Stop, stop right there. So, you know what? Who gives a f**k?” Antetokounmpo said.

“I’ve been here on the team 14 years, 12 years, 11 years, going to be 14 at the end of my contract. I’ve made a lot of f**king money. I won a chip for this team. At the end of the day, I’m going to get my 20 no matter what happens. They can do all the work, but I’m going to come in and do what I do. Take the ball down the stretch and score the ball. Next question.”

As Antetokounmpo mentioned, he is entering his 11th season. Meanwhile, Lillard and Middleton are entering their 12th seasons, respectively. So, given their extensive experience, the veteran trio will likely be willing to make whatever sacrifices it takes to win an NBA championship together. This should especially be true for Lillard, who has yet to win his first title.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.2 3-pointers per game on 46.3% shooting over 58 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.8 bpg on 55.3% shooting over 63 games last season.

Meanwhile, Middleton averaged 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.5 3pg on 43.6% shooting over 33 games last season. Middleton was limited due to a knee injury that cost him most of the season, however, he averaged 20.4 ppg over the previous three seasons.

Khris Middleton is ready to take on a lesser role with the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star wing Khris Middleton

As for Khris Middleton’s answer regarding him becoming the Bucks’ No. 3 scoring option, he also made it clear that he has no problems with it. The three-time All-Star said that he is willing to take on a lesser role this season. Middleton added that he will be relying heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, however, he also hopes to make the two superstars’ lives easier:

“Look, those guys, Dame and Giannis, get much of the credit, as they should,” Middleton said.

“They’re two of the best players that this league has ever had. So for me, it’s just coming in and trying to fit, be a role player at times. Just change roles throughout the game, whatever is needed. … Let those guys handle a lot of the heavy lifting, figure out ways I can help, space the defense and make their job a little easier.

“Plus, I’ll have my opportunities where I’m able to be me. But I’m leaning on those two guys — I think we all are — to carry a lot of the load, which they want and expect. But they also know that I’m here for them when needed.”

