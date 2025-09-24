Stephen Curry keeps winning on and off the court.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is considered to be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he wants his legacy to be about much more than just basketball.

Curry is the founder and CEO of Thirty Ink. He oversees a conglomerate of multiple brands, including Underrated Golf and Basketball, Unanimous Media, and Gentleman's Cut Bourbon. He already has a net worth of $240 million, and there's much more to come.

That's why thinking about joining a group ownership for an NBA team might not be far-fetched for the Warriors star. Even so, he's not ready to think about that right now.

“Team ownership … who knows what that will look like,” the four-time NBA champion said at Brooklyn’s Paramount Theatre, per Fortune. “Right now, I’m trying to get everything I can out of basketball,” he said, adding, “for who knows how long.”

Curry is a savvy businessman, and with former athletes like Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez joining ownership groups, perhaps he will also want to dip his toes in that business endeavor once he's ready to call it quits.

That day is still far ahead.

It's all about hard work for Steph Curry

Even so, Curry knows that he's inching closer to the end of his career than to his beginning. That's why he's taking this season in the same way he did when he first entered the league:

“I’m about to go into my 17th year [in the NBA], and the idea is that from the beginning, work ethic was my superpower—it was my skill,” Curry said. “Everyone’s goal was the NBA, but once the draft happens, everything resets. How are you going to reinvent yourself?"

Several players struggle to find their footing in the NBA because they fail to adjust from being the best player on their teams to playing a different role in the pros. That hasn't necessarily been the case with a franchise player like Curry, but it might happen at some point in the future.

Curry's game doesn't rely on athleticism or speed, so he should be just fine once Father Time starts catching up with him. Even so, he's still in charge of doing most of the heavy lifting in the Bay Area.

The Warriors haven't made big moves in the offseason, and with the start of the season just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how their superstar fares in his 17th year in the league.

