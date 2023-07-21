Who are the nominees on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot?

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will induct the 2023 class on Aug. 12. Who will be joining the legendary halls of basketball greats this summer?

Longtime Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade headlines the class alongside Dallas Maverick great Dirk Nowitzki. The German legend is not the only European to make it into the Hall of Fame this year.

French star and San Antonio Spur Tony Parker will be inducted. Spain great and NBA champion Pau Gasol will go in as well.

WNBA All Star and title-winning coach Becky Hammon will also be in this year’s class. Her coaching mentor and the winningest coach in NBA history, Gregg Popovich, will finally be inducted.

He's not the only coaching legend to be inducted this year. The late, great North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano will get his long deserved place in the Hall this year. Former Purdue coach Gene Keady will also join the Hall of Fame following his storied career.

Other college coaches to be inducted include Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, Division III legend David Hixon and junior college maestro Gene Bess.

Wade and Nowitzki headline 2023 Hall of Fame

The four NBA players who are joining basketball royalty all won NBA titles. They combined for 10 championships. Gasol, Wade, Nowitzki and Parker scored a combined 95,92 points and have 39 All-Star appearances between them.

The four had plenty of battles during their time in the league. Wade and Nowitzki have plenty of history. Wade took down the Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals with a stunning comeback. The German got his revenge when he took down the much-hyped Miami Heat in the 2011 Finals.

Wade and Parker also had intense battles in back-to-back Finals between the Spurs and Heat. Wade won the first battle in 2013, while Parker led the Spurs to the title in 2014. Gasol and Parker battled plenty in the Western Conference for years as well when the Lakers faced the Spurs.

Popovich had plenty to do with those battles as well when the Spurs were involved. He insisted that his players go in before he was ever inducted. It's fitting that he gets to go in alongside one of his star players in Parker.

The five-time champion coach also gets to go in alongside one of his coaching protege Hammon. She spent years as an assistant with the Spurs before leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title as head coach.

