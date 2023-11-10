Who are referees in Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns today (November 10 2023)

Early Friday morning, the NBA announces which referees will be calling the action. There are 13 games on the slate, with multiple top teams partaking in in-season tournament action.

One of the top matchups on the shcedule for Friday is a rematch between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. The Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers will square off for the second time this season. When these team's last played, LA won by a final score of 100-95.

The referees for Lakers vs. Suns are Kevin Scott, Jacyn Goble and Eric Dalen. Scott will be leading the charge for the group as the assigned crew chief.

Another top team in action Friday is the Boston Celtics, who will be on their home floor hosting the Brooklyn Nets. The officials assigned to that game are Zach Zarba, Sean Corbin and Jason Goldenberg. Zarba will serve as the game's crew chief.

Each game will have an experienced official calling their game. This year marks 13 seasons as an NBA ref for Scott, and 21 for Zarba.

Boston Celtics and LA Lakers each have issues with NBA referees

Heading into Friday, the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers have each had troubles with referees this season. For Boston, it came during their last game agaisnt the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the final seconds, the Celtics found themselves down one possession. The Sixers managed to get a stop and Joel Embiid saved the ball from going out to let time expire.

The NBA's Two Minute report then stated that Embiid stepped out of bounds and the Celtics should have got another chance to tie the game.

As for the Lakers, they filed a complaint to the league about the refs following a recent loss. After being handed a one-point defeat by the Miami Heat, LA quickly began their protest. They felt that the officials missed multiple foul calls on LeBron James that might have changed the outcome.

James even took to social media after the game to give his thoughts on the matter. He not only disliked the calls down the stretch, but feels calls made throughout the game can have an impact on the outcome.

Aside from their problems with the officials, both of these teams are looking to get back in the win column. The Celtics want to regain the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers will hope to put an end to their three-game losing streak.