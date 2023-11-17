Who are referees in Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz today (November 17 2023)

Early Friday morning, the referee assignments for November 17th were released. The NBA has a plethora of officials on duty as there are 11 in-season tournament games scheduled.

Of these 11 matchups, only two are on national television. The first is the Sacramento Kings taking on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Getting De'Aaron Fox back provided a lift for the Kings in their last matchup to extend their winning streak to four games. As for the Spurs, they are looking to bounce back following a blowout loss to the OKC Thunder.

The referees for this matchup are James Williams, Brett Nansel and Mous Dagher. Williams will serve as the crew chief for this trio.

After this game, the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Utah Jazz. The Suns are riding high after an impressive win against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the other side, the Jazz will look to keep their momentum rolling after winning their last two games.

For this game, the referees will be Bill Kennedy, Michael Smith and Phenizee Ransom. Kennedy will lead this group as the assigned crew chief.

How long have these referees been in the NBA?

Looking at these two matchups, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are going to have the more experienced crew. Bill Kennedy and Michael Smith have each been referees in the NBA for at least 25 years.

In the Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs game, the most experienced official will be James Williams. The 2023-24 season marks his 14th in the league as an official.

The most inexperienced refs among these two crews are Phenizee Ransom and Mous Dagher. Both are in their sixth NBA season, and have officiated under 200 regular season games.

Here is a full breakdown of how many games each assigned ref has covered in their NBA career.

James Williams: 14th season, 756 regular season games, 56 playoff games

Brett Nansel: eighth season, 314 regular season games, zero playoff games

Mous Dagher: sixth season, 195 regular season game, zero playoff games

Bill Kennedy: 26th season, 1,420 regular season games. 139 playoff games

Michael Smith: 31st season, 1,711 regular season games, 60 playoff games

Phenizee Ransom: sixth season, 192 regular season games, zero playoff games

These refs will need to be sharp on Friday night, as every matchup has big implications. All games on November 17th count towards the group play round of the NBA in-season tournament.