"Who do they think he is"- NBA fans are fuming at the Philadelphia 76ers for demanding outrageous deals for Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers do not have a single pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They were supposed to have the 58th pick but forfeited it due to their tampering to acquire P.J. Tucker and Daniel House Jr.

With Philly left out, several teams are looking at veteran 76ers forward Tobias Harris in exchange for draft capital. Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, has reportedly shown disinterest in the trade unless the return satisfies him.

Fans quickly reacted to the news:

"who do they think he is"

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove
"who do they think he is"

Sad_Raptors_Fan @Sad_Raptors_Fan
"He's on a terrible contract lol Phillie should be dying to get rid of him"

He/She/It/They @DotPigHunter
"He had 4 points in game 7. Not even worth a late first rounder for that contract"

Mike @bballandmeisli2
"This why I'm glad Daryl morey isn't my gm anymore"

Keith Pompey, who has covered the team for years, had this to report regarding potential Harris deals:

“The Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers have made inquiries about Harris’ availability, according to a source. Looking to add a veteran player, the Pacers are showing the most interest in the 10-year veteran.

“However, another source said the Sixers will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up. As a result, teams around the league believe the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.”

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

via @phillyinquirer

Harris will be playing the final season of a five-year deal he signed in 2019. The Philadelphia 76ers chose him over Jimmy Butler when they gave Harris the extension. The Miami Heat forward has repeatedly taunted them for that decision.

The Indiana Pacers, if they’re interested, are awash with draft capital. They’re not trading the 7th pick, but one of the 26th, 29th, 32nd and 55th could be part of a package for Tobias Harris.

Harris has averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 308 games for the Philadelphia 76ers. He shot 48.8% from the field, including 37.3% from behind the arc.

"Tobi" has largely played as the third or fourth option in the 76ers' system regardless of the coach. Most analysts say that Philly overpaid him to play such role.

The Philadelphia 76ers are running out of options to build around MVP Joel Embiid

James Harden is an unrestricted free agent. The former MVP can play anywhere he wants to. He would have been a formidable piece alongside Joel Embiid.

If “The Beard” does not return, the Philadelphia 76ers may have to battle via the play-in to reach the playoffs. Embiid will have to count on Tobias Harris if he’s retained, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker next season.

Sixerdaily @Sixerdaily Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s NBA Today:



The Sixers are not ‘desperate’ for James Harden.



Sounds like Morey and co. are more than prepared for a pivot if Harden walks Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s NBA Today: The Sixers are not ‘desperate’ for James Harden. Sounds like Morey and co. are more than prepared for a pivot if Harden walks https://t.co/dMZjwa8Lae

Against the stacked Eastern Conference teams, the supporting cast around Joel Embiid may not be enough. Trading Harris and his $39 million contract will give the team some breathing room to retool the roster.

The way the payroll is constructed, the Philadelphia 76ers are running out of options to provide the reigning MVP the support he needs.

