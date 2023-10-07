Why is Draymond Green not playing today against LA Lakers? Latest injury update from Warriors (October 7th)

The Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the preseason against the LA Lakers, however, Draymond Green will not be suiting up. This is quite unfortunate since fans are excited to see what the Warriors would look like with Chris Paul in their squad.

The reason for Green missing time is because of an ankle injury that he sustained prior to the start of the 2023 training camp. This is certainly not the news that the fans expect but they can breathe a sigh of relief since it is only the preseason.

Without Draymond Green, the starting lineup for the Warriors will look a little different. Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney will all be starting for Steve Kerr.

This will be a great time for the Warriors' coaching team to tinker with their lineup and see how their new acquisitions will fare. Giving the team some space to experiment with their lineup can be viewed as a silver lining for the team. Especially with the fact that the final score in these preseason games will not matter once the regular season comes along.

While they'll certainly miss Draymond, new acquisitions such as Dario Saric, Cory Joseph, Rudy Gay, and Usman Garuba will get the chance to shine. Furthermore, Chris Paul will get the chance to adjust his game to be more in tune with the Warriors' core sans Draymond.

Draymond Green is not the only star sitting out the Warriors-Lakers preseason opener

Aside from Draymond Green, Golden State's core will all get the chance to play together. However, their opponents, the LA Lakers will be missing some of their key players as well.

Austin Reaves will be sitting out the first preseason game to give him some time to rest. This comes after the long summer he had playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup tournament.

Furthermore, the NBA's oldest star LeBron James will also be missing the first game of preseason action. Similar to Reaves, James is not suffering from any injuries but his age certainly warrants giving him ample time to rest.

Fans will most likely not see both squads face off against each other at full strength until the regular season begins. However, fans can rest easy knowing that these two teams will face off several times during the season. As such, they will get the opportunity to see them battle it out in games that matter.

For now, fans can only hope that Draymond Green recovers in time for the regular season to begin.

