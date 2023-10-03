"Why everybody cap around Taylor Rooks?": Jimmy Butler's #1 NBA player claim (1-on-1) leaves fans in stitches

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler may have surprised the entire NBA with his hairstyle choice during the team's media day availability on Monday, but he isn't surprising anyone with his confidence. As he was interviewed by Taylor Rooks, he claimed that he's the best one-on-one player around the association.

Every star needs to be confident in what they can do on the basketball court. For Butler, that confidence never goes away and has been with him since the day he was drafted into the league.

"As far as being the best basketball player in the world goes? One-on-one? I’m taking my chances," Butler said.

Every star believes in what they can do, and that's what makes the game interesting. Whether fans or experts think that they are the best doesn't matter since the game is played with teammates. Still, Butler's confidence could give the Heat fans a sigh of relief after failing to get Damian Lillard.

Miami also lost significant players over the summer and that could heavily affect them. Fans will get a chance to watch them on Oct. 11 as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in a preseason game.

Jimmy Butler could be the Heat's second-leading scorer this season

After the Damian Lillard saga came to a conclusion when the Milwaukee Bucks traded for the seven-time All-Star, it was clear that the Heat would focus more on who they have. Due to this, many are thinking about Jimmy Butler being the team's primary option on offense, but that could change.

Over the summer, it was reported that Tyler Herro is expected to spend more minutes at the point guard position. However, he could still come off the bench and provide energy for the starters. Herro has developed into one of the league's best scorers, which could mean that he has the skills to lead the Heat in scoring.

Last season, he averaged 20 points for the second time in his career. Herro has a chance to make an impact by leading Miami in scoring, despite coming off the bench. He has the ability to do that and could take some load off Butler.

