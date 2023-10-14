"Why did everyone have to know?": Stephen A. Smith puts Jada Pinkett Smith on a blast for entanglement with son’s friend

Stephen A. Smith isn't scared to speak his mind. The ESPN anchor often uses his platform to address trending topics within the entertainment and sports industries. Often, Smith's comments are blunt and direct. However, despite his outspoken nature, the veteran reporter always does his best to stick to the topic he's discussing.

During an October 13 episode of the "Stephen A. Smith Show," the veteran reporter addressed Jada Pinkett Smith's recent return to the media spotlight. Smith also revisited Pinkett Smith's discussion with her Hollywood mega-star husband, Will Smith, regarding her "entanglement." Smith's comments came as Pinkett Smith reinserted herself into media discussions on October 13.

"What's the dude's name? August? I don't know who he is," Smith said (9:20.) "I know he's the friend of your son, who's 21 years younger than you. What you do is your business. Any woman who wants to be a cougar with a dude of legal age that is your business. But, the operative words are 'your business.'

"Did you have to go and tell everybody? Go ahead and do it. Why does everybody have to know? Why? Why did everybody have to know? You didn't tell everybody what you did while you were doing it?."

Smith continued.

"There wasn't no porn movie. Wasn't no X-rated movie. Why? Because it was none of our business. So, why talk about it? Keep it to yourself. And you keep it to yourself, not just because it's yourself, but because there's a man who loves you. Who married you. He deserve that? Seriously, he deserve that? Somebody gotta say that to Jada, plain and simple."

Pinkett Smith will be appearing on the popular podcast "All The Smoke" in the coming days, where her "entanglement" will likely be a topic of discussion. As such, Smith's words come at a time when Pinkett Smith has dug up old wounds and has gotten the world talking about her once again.

Stephen A. Smith believes Will Smith could have won 2 Oscars

During the same episode of the "Stephen A. Smith Show," the veteran reporter also discussed the 2022 incident that saw Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock on live television. "The Slap" was a viral moment in Hollywood history and sent Will Smith's career hurtling on a negative trajectory.

"It's pretty hard for me to forgive Will Smith," Smith said. "Will Smith you slapped a Black man on national television. I believe we've been back up on that stage, celebrating Will Smith potentially winning back-to-back Oscars for his performance in Emancipation. Because he was tremendous in that but we couldn't celebrate him."

Will Smith has four upcoming movies, including the much-anticipated "Bad Boys 4," however, he is no longer seen as a babyface of Hollywood. As such, Will Smith has a lot of work to do if he wants to return to his status as one of the world's most beloved actors. Nevertheless, it would appear Stephen A. Smith isn't ready to forgive the Men In Black star for his actions against Chris Rock.