"Why does this feel like a bad breakup?" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's memorabilia being removed from Mavericks' “Mavs Magic” case

Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the league for the past few years, making his trade a major shock to the NBA community. However, it has now been a few weeks since the Mavericks and Lakers completed the deal, and Doncic has already played a few games in Purple and Gold.

On Thursday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reported on the changes within the Mavericks organization since the trade. Curtis uploaded pictures showing Dereck Lively’s jersey placed in the “Mavs Magic” case, with Doncic’s stickers still visible behind it. He revealed that the franchise had removed memorabilia representing Doncic’s ties to his first NBA team.

After seeing the news, fans flooded the post’s comment section, with one comparing the situation to a bad breakup, saying:

"Why does this feel like a bad breakup? 🤣"

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the move.

"This feels incredibly petty. He was the key cog during an important period of time in Mavs history. Just leave the mementos," one fan said.

"Are they supposed to pretend he never existed? I’m genuinely curious, is this normal? It seems so unnecessary and petty to me," another fan said.

"So the era begins when he’s drafted, is named after him, but it’s somehow still going and he’s getting erased ?? Weird," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some fans directed their frustration at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

"So Pathetic. Has Nico Harrison vibes. Fire Nico!" one fan commented.

"The Nico regime," another fan said.

On Feb. 2, the Mavericks traded their generational superstar to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick..

JJ Redick expresses his thoughts on acclimating Luka Doncic into the Lakers lineup

The Lakers lost their Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets 100-97. It was Luka Doncic's third game in a Lakers jersey, and the team is now 1-2 with him in the lineup.

Doncic has had a slow start with his new team, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in a Lakers uniform — numbers lower than his usual production.

During the post-game conference after the Hornets game, a reporter asked coach JJ Redick about the team’s increased 3-point attempts and how Luka Doncic's addition has changed the offense.

""Sometimes, when the group is trying to get acclimated with each other, you try to play the right way too much and turn down shots," Redick said. "I think the flow of everything is gonna happen. I'm excited, this is a new problem to solve and we'll work our butts off to solve it." (3:55)

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Despite the loss, the Lakers remain in strong playoff position, sitting at 32-21 and holding the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

