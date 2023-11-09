Why was Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected again? A closer look at Greek Freak's last 2 ejections

On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from a game for just the fifth time in his career. It came early in the second half against the Detroit Pistons after receiving his second technical foul.

In the play that got him ejected, Giannis Antetokounmpo was running the fastbreak for the Milwaukee Bucks. He decided to put his head down and get to the rim, where he eventually threw a poster dunk down on Isaiah Stewart.

Following the big dunk, Giannis took a step towards Stewart and proceeded to stare him down. No words were said during the exchange. As he turned around to start getting back on defense, the refs called a technical on Giannis. Since it was his second of the night, it called for an early exit.

Giannis only ended up playing 19 minutes before being ejected. At that time, he recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Despite losing their star player early in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks still managed to take down the Detroit Pistons.

When was the last time Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from a game?

Throughout his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo getting ejected has been a rarity. Wednesday against the Pistons marked just the sixth time in his career it has happened.

The last time Giannis was tossed from a game came all the way back in 2020 during the NBA bubble. Following a minor scuffle, the star forward was ejected after headbutting Mo Wagner.

In the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards, Wagner took charge of Giannis as he was driving to the basket. After the play, the two began exchanging words. When Wagner got face to face with Giannis, he headbutted him. The refs quickly awarded him two technicals for his actions and removed him from the game.

After the game, Giannis admitted he was wrong to do that to Wagner. If he had a re-do, the Bucks star would have done a better job at keeping his composure.

"Terrible action," Antetokounmpo said. "If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it. But at the end of the day, we're all human, we all make mistakes."

Most of Giannis' ejections came during the early years of his career. The first instance was during a playoff game against the Chicago Bulls in 2105. Giannis was also ejected once during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.