Why is Jaylen Brown not playing tonight against Hornets? Latest update on 3x All-Star missing from Celtics' lineup (April 1)

The Boston Celtics won't have Jaylen Brown against the Charlotte Hornets as he deals with an injury tonight. According to the Celtics' injury report, Brown has been ruled out from tonight's game and will miss the ninth game of the year. The forward has been quite healthy this season and played 66 games.

According to sources, Brown is dealing with a left hand injury. The team hasn't released a timetable for his return, but there is hope he'll be back soon.

Brown has greatly helped the Celtics this season, averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His performance has helped the Celtics top the Eastern Conference. The All-Star forward has also played well over his last ten games.

He's averaged 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in the past ten games. That stretch also includes a 41-point game from Brown against the Denver Nuggets. He's shooting slightly better from the three-point area than the previous season.

During the 2022-23 season, Brown shot 33.5% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6 forward is knocking down 35.8% from deep.

Losing him for a few games wouldn't hurt the Celtics as they've already clinched a playoff spot. But they'd rather have him healthy at this point in the season.

Aside from Brown, Jaden Springer (knee) and JD Davison (ankle) are out for the Celtics. Star big man Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight despite reports suggesting he is under injury management.

The Hornets have many players who will miss tonight's game. Vasilije Micic (shoulder) and Nick Richards (foot) are both questionable. Aleksej Pokusevski is dealing with an illness and is doubtful for tonight's game.

LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Seth Curry are dealing with ankle injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Looking at Jaylen Brown's stats vs the Hornets

Jaylen Brown has only played one game against the Hornets this season. He had a subpar performance in that one-game matchup between the two teams. The forward had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot 29% from the field and had five attempts from beyond the arc but couldn't make anything.

It was an embarrassing outing for the entire team, as they lost the game despite Jayson Tatum's 45-point performance. Tonight, they will look forward to avenging themselves from the loss and capturing their 59th win of the season. However, they'll have to do that without Brown on the lineup.